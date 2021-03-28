Master Contract Token Hits One Day Volume of $83,032.00 (MCT)

Master Contract Token (CURRENCY:MCT) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 28th. One Master Contract Token token can currently be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Master Contract Token has traded 27.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Master Contract Token has a market capitalization of $416,250.20 and approximately $83,032.00 worth of Master Contract Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Master Contract Token alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,700.98 or 0.03061041 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001801 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.97 or 0.00021536 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00002951 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 48.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Master Contract Token Profile

Master Contract Token is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Master Contract Token’s total supply is 580,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 567,499,990 tokens. Master Contract Token’s official Twitter account is @MCT_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Master Contract Token is splyse.tech/#projects . The Reddit community for Master Contract Token is /r/MasterContractToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “1717 Masonic Commemorative Token is an Ethereum-based token created to celebrate Freemasonry. “

Master Contract Token Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Master Contract Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Master Contract Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Master Contract Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Master Contract Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Master Contract Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.