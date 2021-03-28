Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership lowered its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 63.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,966 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 35,121 shares during the period. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $7,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MA. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 73.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Gilberto Caldart sold 7,528 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total value of $2,559,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,094,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 13,248 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total transaction of $4,646,471.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,484,516.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 764,346 shares of company stock worth $252,786,532. Insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

MA traded up $7.78 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $366.14. 2,741,425 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,613,750. The company has a market cap of $363.71 billion, a PE ratio of 54.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $355.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $338.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $227.10 and a one year high of $389.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 8th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to reacquire up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 22.65%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $377.00 to $412.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Truist boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $315.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $367.26.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

