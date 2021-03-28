Maverick Chain Market Cap Hits $295,526.83 (MVC)

Maverick Chain (CURRENCY:MVC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. Maverick Chain has a market cap of $295,526.83 and $3,019.00 worth of Maverick Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Maverick Chain has traded down 4.5% against the dollar. One Maverick Chain token can now be purchased for $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Maverick Chain alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001810 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.83 or 0.00057580 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000988 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00006637 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.86 or 0.00225864 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $493.56 or 0.00892835 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.08 or 0.00050801 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44.00 or 0.00079602 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.89 or 0.00028750 BTC.

Maverick Chain Profile

Maverick Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 106,936,231 tokens. The Reddit community for Maverick Chain is /r/MaverickChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Maverick Chain’s official Twitter account is @MaverickChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Maverick Chain’s official website is www.mvchain.net

Buying and Selling Maverick Chain

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maverick Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maverick Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maverick Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Maverick Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maverick Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.