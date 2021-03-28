McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the thirty-two analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $232.14.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded McDonald’s to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on McDonald’s from $225.00 to $209.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $266.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on McDonald’s from $230.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,747,763 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $10,889,456,000 after purchasing an additional 145,251 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,281,673 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,777,081,000 after acquiring an additional 54,685 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth $1,616,206,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 6,032,349 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,294,422,000 after acquiring an additional 283,952 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,762,077 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,236,427,000 after acquiring an additional 401,671 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCD stock opened at $225.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $167.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. McDonald’s has a fifty-two week low of $155.00 and a fifty-two week high of $231.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $213.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $215.61.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.97 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that McDonald’s will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.82%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

