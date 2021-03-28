MCO (MCO) Market Cap Reaches $52.38 Million

MCO (CURRENCY:MCO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 28th. One MCO token can currently be purchased for approximately $3.32 or 0.00005961 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, MCO has traded down 3.8% against the dollar. MCO has a total market cap of $52.38 million and approximately $787,805.00 worth of MCO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.98 or 0.00023323 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.57 or 0.00047751 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $340.21 or 0.00611438 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001799 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.46 or 0.00065526 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001800 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000957 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.47 or 0.00024210 BTC.

MCO Token Profile

MCO is a token. Its launch date was May 18th, 2017. MCO’s total supply is 31,587,682 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,793,831 tokens. MCO’s official website is crypto.com . MCO’s official Twitter account is @MCO_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for MCO is medium.com/@Crypto.com . The Reddit community for MCO is /r/MCOCrypto

According to CryptoCompare, “Headquartered in Hong Kong, Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment platform. It provides users with a mobile app for both Android and iOS devices where it is possible to transact, store, monitor and/or manage their cryptocurrencies. Investment tools and MCO visa cards are also available for the users on Crypto.com. The MCO token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. The token was developed by Crypto.com and is able to serve as a medium of exchange value between users within the platform. The MCO Token Sale was conducted in May-June 2017 and raised US$26.7 million. MCO Swap Program: The swap program will involve combining the current functionalities of MCO, with CRO’s utility and technology, in a “one stop shop” token to enable a streamlined Crypto.com ecosystem. The swap program will also serve to leverage the advanced capabilities of the Crypto.com Chain, in preparation of its upcoming Mainnet launch. Crypto.com is encouraging MCO holders to swap to CRO. This is because the Crypto.com ecosystem will use one streamlined token (CRO) with the combined functionality, rather than two separate tokens (CRO and MCO). All functions currently attributed to MCO will still exist and will be preserved, but will be enhanced and represented by CRO. Read the announcement for more information here. “

MCO Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MCO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MCO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MCO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

