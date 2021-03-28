MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $50.17.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MAX shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on MediaAlpha from $54.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of MediaAlpha from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MediaAlpha from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of MediaAlpha in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock.

Get MediaAlpha alerts:

In other news, insider Steven Yi sold 841,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.62, for a total transaction of $37,564,150.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 75,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,361,224.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Insignia Capital Partners Gp, sold 1,860,713 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $85,592,798.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,758,801 shares of company stock worth $125,665,485.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MediaAlpha in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd bought a new stake in MediaAlpha during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MediaAlpha in the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of MediaAlpha in the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of MediaAlpha during the 4th quarter worth about $235,000.

Shares of MAX traded down $1.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 643,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,715. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.53. MediaAlpha has a 1 year low of $21.62 and a 1 year high of $70.33.

About MediaAlpha

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops insurance customer acquisition technology platform in the United States. Its technology platform brings insurance carriers and consumers together in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Recommended Story: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Receive News & Ratings for MediaAlpha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediaAlpha and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.