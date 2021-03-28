Medical Facilities Co. Announces Dividend of $0.22 (OTCMKTS:MFCSF)

Medical Facilities Co. (OTCMKTS:MFCSF) announced a dividend on Sunday, March 28th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.2236 per share on Thursday, April 15th. This represents a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th.

OTCMKTS MFCSF traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $5.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,951. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.89. Medical Facilities has a 52 week low of $2.20 and a 52 week high of $5.88.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MFCSF. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Medical Facilities and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Medical Facilities from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th.

Medical Facilities Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates specialty surgical hospitals and an ambulatory surgery center in the United States. The company's specialty surgical hospitals provide surgical, imaging, diagnostic, and other pain management procedures; and other ancillary services, such as urgent care and occupational health.

