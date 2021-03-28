MEET.ONE (MEETONE) Trading Up 36.3% This Week

MEET.ONE (CURRENCY:MEETONE) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. MEET.ONE has a total market cap of $8.48 million and approximately $10,131.00 worth of MEET.ONE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, MEET.ONE has traded 36.3% higher against the US dollar. One MEET.ONE token can currently be bought for about $0.0044 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001792 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.22 or 0.00057687 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000987 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00006606 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.29 or 0.00226117 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $519.27 or 0.00929757 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.41 or 0.00050870 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.83 or 0.00080273 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.15 or 0.00028915 BTC.

MEET.ONE Token Profile

MEET.ONE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,913,271,866 tokens. MEET.ONE’s official Twitter account is @MeetDotOne and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MEET.ONE is meet.one . MEET.ONE’s official message board is medium.com/@MEET.ONE

MEET.ONE Token Trading

