Megacoin 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $16.00 (MEC)

Megacoin (CURRENCY:MEC) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 28th. Megacoin has a total market capitalization of $1.32 million and $16.00 worth of Megacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Megacoin has traded 21.4% lower against the US dollar. One Megacoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0334 or 0.00000060 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $183.88 or 0.00330428 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000096 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00003908 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001147 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000635 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00004098 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000192 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002393 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000598 BTC.

Megacoin Profile

Megacoin (MEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 1st, 2013. Megacoin’s total supply is 39,444,537 coins. Megacoin’s official message board is megacointalk.org . The Reddit community for Megacoin is /r/megacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Megacoin’s official Twitter account is @mega_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Megacoin’s official website is www.megacoin.eu

According to CryptoCompare, “Megacoin (MEC) is a Scrypt based coin. Difficulty retargets every 22.5 mins The block target is 2.5 mins and the total number of coins mined is set to 42 million. “

Buying and Selling Megacoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Megacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Megacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Megacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

