Meme (MEME) Price Hits $2,986.58 on Major Exchanges

Meme (CURRENCY:MEME) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 28th. Over the last week, Meme has traded 8.1% higher against the dollar. Meme has a market capitalization of $83.62 million and approximately $8.38 million worth of Meme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Meme token can currently be purchased for about $2,986.58 or 0.05337581 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $200.54 or 0.00358409 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00005249 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.37 or 0.00031035 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0895 or 0.00000160 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000219 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000034 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000396 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00000098 BTC.

About Meme

MEME is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 5th, 2015. Meme’s total supply is 28,000 tokens. Meme’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Meme is dontbuymeme.com

Meme Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meme directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meme should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Meme using one of the exchanges listed above.

