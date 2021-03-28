Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $8,264.00

Memetic / PepeCoin (CURRENCY:MEME) traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. In the last seven days, Memetic / PepeCoin has traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar. Memetic / PepeCoin has a market cap of $1.63 million and approximately $8,264.00 worth of Memetic / PepeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Memetic / PepeCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0545 or 0.00000098 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Memetic / PepeCoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $208.43 or 0.00374943 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00005092 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.12 or 0.00029002 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,073.45 or 0.05528685 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0867 or 0.00000156 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000222 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000034 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000402 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000288 BTC.

About Memetic / PepeCoin

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 5th, 2015. Memetic / PepeCoin’s total supply is 30,241,075 coins and its circulating supply is 29,873,823 coins. Memetic / PepeCoin’s official website is memetic.ai . Memetic / PepeCoin’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Buying and Selling Memetic / PepeCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Memetic / PepeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Memetic / PepeCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Memetic / PepeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Memetic / PepeCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Memetic / PepeCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.