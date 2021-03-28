MenaPay (MPAY) Price Down 15.4% Over Last Week

MenaPay (CURRENCY:MPAY) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 28th. One MenaPay coin can now be purchased for $0.0139 or 0.00000025 BTC on major exchanges. MenaPay has a market cap of $1.87 million and $927.00 worth of MenaPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, MenaPay has traded 15.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.83 or 0.00024892 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.83 or 0.00048296 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $346.97 or 0.00624585 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001801 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.63 or 0.00065942 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001805 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000949 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.37 or 0.00024063 BTC.

MenaPay Coin Profile

MenaPay is a coin. MenaPay’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 134,138,176 coins. The Reddit community for MenaPay is /r/MenaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for MenaPay is www.menapay.io . MenaPay’s official message board is medium.com/menapay . MenaPay’s official Twitter account is @menapayio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MenaPay has been designed to comply with Islamic finance requirements. The MenaPay Platform does not use or give interest, and proves this via witnesses thanks to the blockchain technology. The MenaPay Platform shares the revenue of the platform with the MenaPay Token Holders in accordance with Islamic finance approach. As a result of this structure, MenaPay is expected to help the digital transformation of the region. “

Buying and Selling MenaPay

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MenaPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MenaPay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MenaPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

