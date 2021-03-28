Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.36 Per Share

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Merchants Bancorp in a report released on Wednesday, March 24th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Siefers now anticipates that the company will earn $1.36 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.39. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Merchants Bancorp’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.14 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.32 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.20 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.73 EPS.

MBIN has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Merchants Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Merchants Bancorp from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Merchants Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

NASDAQ MBIN opened at $40.75 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.15. Merchants Bancorp has a 12 month low of $12.65 and a 12 month high of $44.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 1.10.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $111.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.19 million. Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 40.10% and a return on equity of 31.07%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Merchants Bancorp by 451.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,814 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Merchants Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Merchants Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new position in Merchants Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $254,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in Merchants Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $257,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director David N. Shane acquired 2,000 shares of Merchants Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $50,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Susan Dehner Kucer acquired 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $200,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 14,000 shares of company stock valued at $356,200. 43.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This is an increase from Merchants Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 15.19%.

About Merchants Bancorp

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. The company operates through Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking segments. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment originates and services government sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

