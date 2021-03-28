Meridian Network (LOCK) Price Hits $0.11 on Exchanges

Meridian Network (CURRENCY:LOCK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 28th. During the last week, Meridian Network has traded up 9.9% against the dollar. Meridian Network has a total market capitalization of $1.26 million and approximately $244,599.00 worth of Meridian Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Meridian Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000204 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Meridian Network alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.97 or 0.00070915 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002428 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Upfiring (UFR) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000755 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

JUIICE (JUI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Meridian Network Token Profile

Meridian Network is a token. It was first traded on September 26th, 2017. Meridian Network’s total supply is 10,947,705 tokens. Meridian Network’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Meridian Network is meridian-network.co

Buying and Selling Meridian Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meridian Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Meridian Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Meridian Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Meridian Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Meridian Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.