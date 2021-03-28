Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.61 Per Share

Analysts expect Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) to announce $0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Meritor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.59 to $0.63. Meritor reported earnings of $0.74 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 17.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Meritor will report full-year earnings of $2.48 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $2.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.76 to $4.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Meritor.

Get Meritor alerts:

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $889.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $870.00 million. Meritor had a return on equity of 19.93% and a net margin of 8.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey A. Craig sold 199,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.84, for a total transaction of $6,354,308.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,227,113.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Ivor J. Evans sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.24, for a total transaction of $3,224,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Meritor by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,582,704 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $155,813,000 after purchasing an additional 116,730 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Meritor during the 4th quarter worth $23,151,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Meritor by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 694,514 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $19,384,000 after buying an additional 23,289 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Meritor in the 4th quarter valued at about $609,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Meritor by 72.2% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 584,919 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $16,325,000 after acquiring an additional 245,148 shares in the last quarter. 95.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Meritor stock traded up $1.27 on Friday, reaching $29.93. 381,555 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 576,870. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 2.19. Meritor has a 1-year low of $12.03 and a 1-year high of $33.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40.

Meritor Company Profile

Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket for the commercial vehicle, transportation, and industrial sectors. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck; and Aftermarket and Industrial.

Further Reading: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Meritor (MTOR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Meritor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.