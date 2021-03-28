Meta One Day Trading Volume Tops $4.25 Million (MTA)

Meta (CURRENCY:MTA) traded 7.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 28th. One Meta token can now be bought for approximately $2.93 or 0.00005253 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Meta has a market cap of $50.81 million and approximately $4.25 million worth of Meta was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Meta has traded up 21.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001796 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.14 or 0.00057610 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000985 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00006617 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.89 or 0.00222074 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $484.56 or 0.00868553 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.28 or 0.00050699 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.54 or 0.00078049 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.80 or 0.00028328 BTC.

Meta Token Profile

Meta’s total supply is 99,995,245 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,336,544 tokens. The official website for Meta is mstable.org . The official message board for Meta is medium.com/mstable

Buying and Selling Meta

