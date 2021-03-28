Metal One Day Trading Volume Reaches $162.48 Million (MTL)

Metal (CURRENCY:MTL) traded 16% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. One Metal coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.10 or 0.00003772 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Metal has traded 32.7% higher against the dollar. Metal has a market capitalization of $137.45 million and $162.48 million worth of Metal was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Metal alerts:

THETA (THETA) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.72 or 0.00024702 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.88 or 0.00048382 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.81 or 0.00033847 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $348.41 or 0.00627081 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001801 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.60 or 0.00065869 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001805 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000954 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Metal Profile

MTL is a PoPP coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 9th, 2017. Metal’s total supply is 66,588,888 coins and its circulating supply is 65,588,845 coins. Metal’s official Twitter account is @metalpaysme and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Metal is www.metalpay.com . The Reddit community for Metal is /r/MetalPay

According to CryptoCompare, “Metal is a blockchain-based system utilizing Proof-of-Processed-Payments to identify users, rewarding them for converting legacy fiat currency into cryptocurrency, acting as a bridge to the cryptocurrency world. Metal's system uses provable payments attached to verified identities to distribute currency. Anyone can participate to earn METAL as a reward for converting fiat to cryptocurrency. The Metal project aims to provide all of the financial services small to medium-sized businesses (SMB) might need. The MTL token is the native currency within the Metal system and it's distributed through a Proof of Processed Payments (PoPP) in which users earn MTL for sending money or making purchases. “

Metal Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metal should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metal using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Metal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metal and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.