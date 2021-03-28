MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 23.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,127,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,273,955 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.46% of MetLife worth $193,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MET. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MetLife in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MetLife in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in MetLife during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in MetLife in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO John D. Mccallion sold 7,456 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total value of $389,352.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,035,378.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE MET opened at $60.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $53.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.42. MetLife, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.82 and a 52-week high of $62.66.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.50. MetLife had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 8.82%. The firm had revenue of $20.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

MetLife declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, December 11th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.11%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of MetLife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $39.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Argus upped their price target on shares of MetLife from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on MetLife in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of MetLife from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on MetLife from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.91.

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

