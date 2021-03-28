Metronome Reaches Market Cap of $30.19 Million (MET)

Metronome (CURRENCY:MET) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 28th. Over the last seven days, Metronome has traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar. One Metronome token can now be purchased for approximately $2.61 or 0.00004695 BTC on exchanges. Metronome has a market cap of $30.19 million and approximately $71,883.00 worth of Metronome was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001800 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $32.89 or 0.00059194 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001014 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00007164 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $126.67 or 0.00227951 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $530.75 or 0.00955125 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.98 or 0.00052155 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44.10 or 0.00079365 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.74 or 0.00030126 BTC.

Metronome Profile

Metronome’s genesis date was May 23rd, 2018. Metronome’s total supply is 12,903,616 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,569,667 tokens. Metronome’s official message board is medium.com/@MetronomeToken . Metronome’s official website is www.metronome.io . Metronome’s official Twitter account is @MTNToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Metronome is /r/metronometoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Metronome is an Ethereum-based token designed to serve as a completely decentralized digital currency. “

Metronome Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metronome directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metronome should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metronome using one of the exchanges listed above.

