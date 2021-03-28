Mettalex (MTLX) Hits Market Cap of $11.94 Million

Mettalex (CURRENCY:MTLX) traded up 6.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 28th. Mettalex has a total market cap of $11.94 million and $4.17 million worth of Mettalex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mettalex token can currently be purchased for about $10.63 or 0.00019106 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Mettalex has traded up 21.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001800 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.07 or 0.00057611 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000986 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00006623 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $122.76 or 0.00220536 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $485.47 or 0.00872154 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.27 or 0.00050786 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.32 or 0.00077827 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.62 or 0.00028058 BTC.

Mettalex Profile

Mettalex’s total supply is 40,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,123,003 tokens. The official website for Mettalex is mettalex.com . The official message board for Mettalex is medium.com/fetch-ai/mettalex-economics-overview-f80c5c5a93a8

Mettalex Token Trading

