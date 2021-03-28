Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Shares Sold by Robecosam AG

Robecosam AG lessened its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 26.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,048 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 9,463 shares during the period. Robecosam AG owned about 0.11% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $29,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 4.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 557 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 137 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 141.1% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 12,741 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $12,304,000 after acquiring an additional 7,456 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 80.2% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 346 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 91.7% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 46 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

In related news, insider La Guerroniere Marc De sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,202.28, for a total value of $7,213,680.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,979,814.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick Kaltenbach acquired 50 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1,170.00 per share, for a total transaction of $58,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,266 shares in the company, valued at $1,481,220. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,700 shares of company stock valued at $18,886,523 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MTD. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Cleveland Research raised Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,100.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Mettler-Toledo International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $916.00.

Shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock traded up $45.90 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1,163.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,271. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a one year low of $611.82 and a one year high of $1,271.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,131.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,109.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $27.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.04.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.72 by $0.54. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 144.89%. The firm had revenue of $937.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $903.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

See Also: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.