MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) Stock Position Decreased by Almitas Capital LLC

Almitas Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) by 67.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,262,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,677,734 shares during the quarter. MFA Financial comprises about 12.9% of Almitas Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Almitas Capital LLC owned about 0.72% of MFA Financial worth $12,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MFA. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of MFA Financial by 1,008.5% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 168,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 153,701 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in MFA Financial by 61.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,183,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596,117 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in MFA Financial by 197.8% during the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 41,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 27,300 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of MFA Financial by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,924,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,158,000 after buying an additional 235,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MFA Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,000. 49.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MFA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MFA Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. JMP Securities raised their price objective on MFA Financial from $3.50 to $4.25 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of MFA Financial in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.00.

MFA Financial stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.15. The company had a trading volume of 4,184,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,514,525. MFA Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $4.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.55.

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. MFA Financial had a positive return on equity of 11.32% and a negative net margin of 118.04%. On average, research analysts forecast that MFA Financial, Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.23%. MFA Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.96%.

About MFA Financial

MFA Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit deteriorated, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

