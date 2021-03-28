MicroMoney (AMM) Market Cap Hits $233,370.88

MicroMoney (CURRENCY:AMM) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. One MicroMoney token can now be bought for about $0.0148 or 0.00000027 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, MicroMoney has traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. MicroMoney has a market cap of $233,370.88 and $108,651.00 worth of MicroMoney was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.69 or 0.00023001 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.33 or 0.00047744 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $337.67 or 0.00612224 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001815 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.17 or 0.00065576 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001816 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000955 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.40 or 0.00024304 BTC.

About MicroMoney

MicroMoney is a token. MicroMoney’s total supply is 17,532,943 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,777,256 tokens. MicroMoney’s official website is www.micromoney.io . MicroMoney’s official Twitter account is @micromoneyio and its Facebook page is accessible here . MicroMoney’s official message board is medium.com/@micromoney.io

According to CryptoCompare, “MicroMoney is an Ethereum-based Open Source Credit & Big Data Bureau that connects new customers to existing financial services. AMM is an ERC20 utility token. The AMM token is an integral part of the MicroMoney ecosystem and can be used as an internal payment mean or to get access to MicroMoney’s services. “

Buying and Selling MicroMoney

