Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirty-six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $99.78.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $57.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total value of $427,627.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 303,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,019,021.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Manish H. Bhatia sold 50,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.01, for a total transaction of $3,950,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 222,672 shares in the company, valued at $17,593,314.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 99,119 shares of company stock valued at $8,020,493 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stelac Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,289 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $924,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 8,593 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 35.5% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 573 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,103 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 932 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MU opened at $87.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $87.93 and a 200 day moving average of $69.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37. Micron Technology has a 12-month low of $39.33 and a 12-month high of $95.75.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.66 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Micron Technology will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

