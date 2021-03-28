Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC lowered its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 13.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,814 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned about 0.07% of Mid-America Apartment Communities worth $10,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 218.9% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the fourth quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Ossiam purchased a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at $183,000. 91.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on MAA. Scotiabank raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $132.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $128.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird lowered Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mid-America Apartment Communities currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.09.

In related news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 1,376 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.51, for a total value of $169,949.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 273,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,797,152.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 208 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.51, for a total transaction of $25,690.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,399 shares in the company, valued at $2,025,440.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 2,387 shares of company stock valued at $294,818 over the last ninety days. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mid-America Apartment Communities stock opened at $148.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.34. The stock has a market cap of $17.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.45 and a beta of 0.66. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.11 and a 12-month high of $148.82.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $423.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.86 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 19.22%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.025 per share. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is 62.60%.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

