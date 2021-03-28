MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) Price Up 16.6% This Week

MimbleWimbleCoin (CURRENCY:MWC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 28th. One MimbleWimbleCoin coin can currently be bought for $17.55 or 0.00031367 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, MimbleWimbleCoin has traded up 16.6% against the dollar. MimbleWimbleCoin has a total market cap of $188.04 million and approximately $4,889.00 worth of MimbleWimbleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $201.54 or 0.00360261 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00005190 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,964.93 or 0.05299963 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0856 or 0.00000153 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000218 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000034 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000410 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00000098 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin Profile

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 5th, 2014. MimbleWimbleCoin’s total supply is 10,716,029 coins. MimbleWimbleCoin’s official website is www.mwc.mw . MimbleWimbleCoin’s official Twitter account is @MultiWalletCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MimbleWimbleCoin is https://reddit.com/r/mimblewimblecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “With a provable supply cap of 20,000,000, MWC is a scarce pure proof of work Mimblewimble based coin designed to enable greater network scalability, privacy and fungibility than legacy blockchain protocols. All transactions on the base layer use Greg Maxwell's Coin Join with his Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Three main properties of MWC transactions increase their privacy. All transactions on the base layer are CoinJoined with Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Consequently, there are no addresses, transaction amounts or intermediary inputs and outputs in blocks and all transactions are indistinguishable from one another. “

