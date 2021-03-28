Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $131.08 Million

Brokerages expect Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) to announce $131.08 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Mimecast’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $131.21 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $131.00 million. Mimecast reported sales of $114.22 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mimecast will report full year sales of $497.51 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $492.10 million to $498.72 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $562.80 million, with estimates ranging from $561.05 million to $564.11 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Mimecast.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.09. Mimecast had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The firm had revenue of $129.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MIME. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Mimecast from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Mimecast from $58.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Mimecast from $77.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of Mimecast in a report on Monday, February 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.11.

In other Mimecast news, insider John J. Walsh, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of Mimecast stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $91,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter Bauer sold 7,500 shares of Mimecast stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.44, for a total transaction of $318,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 163,500 shares of company stock worth $7,228,075. 9.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mimecast during the fourth quarter worth $819,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 171.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,587 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 10,487 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 582,513 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,109,000 after purchasing an additional 28,137 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Mimecast in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,595,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mimecast in the fourth quarter valued at about $296,000. Institutional investors own 83.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MIME traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.62. The stock had a trading volume of 527,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 851,492. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.67. Mimecast has a twelve month low of $30.28 and a twelve month high of $59.48. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 169.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.34.

Mimecast Company Profile

Mimecast Limited provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security solution, which protects against the delivery of malware, malicious URLs and attachments, spam, viruses, impersonation attacks, phishing, and spear-phishing attacks, including business email compromise, identity theft, extortion, fraud, and other attacks, while also preventing data leaks and other internal threats, as well as provides awareness training services.

