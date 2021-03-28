Minco Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:MGHCF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Minco Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:MGHCF) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a growth of 176.7% from the February 28th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS MGHCF remained flat at $$0.06 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 25,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,557. Minco Capital has a 52 week low of $0.03 and a 52 week high of $0.09. The company has a current ratio of 141.62, a quick ratio of 141.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 million, a P/E ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 2.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.06.

About Minco Capital

Minco Capital Corp. operates as an investment company. It invests in public and private companies and assets. The company was formerly known as Minco Gold Corporation and changed its name to Minco Capital Corp. in February 2019. Minco Capital Corp. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

