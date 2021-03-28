Minereum (MNE) Price Tops $0.43 on Major Exchanges

Minereum (CURRENCY:MNE) traded up 86.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 28th. One Minereum coin can currently be purchased for $0.43 or 0.00000778 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Minereum has traded 73.8% higher against the US dollar. Minereum has a market capitalization of $5.09 million and $26,467.00 worth of Minereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Minereum alerts:

THETA (THETA) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.83 or 0.00024892 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.83 or 0.00048296 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $346.97 or 0.00624585 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001801 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.63 or 0.00065942 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001805 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000949 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.37 or 0.00024063 BTC.

Minereum Coin Profile

Minereum (MNE) is a coin. Minereum’s total supply is 11,765,785 coins. Minereum’s official Twitter account is @minereumtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Minereum is www.minereum.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Minereum is the first ever self mining Smart Contract Token. Coins are generated on the fly with a mathematical formula. The MNE token is an Ethereum-based token. The Genesis Addresses Collection occurred between April 14 5 PM UTC and April 15 5 PM UTC, 4268 addresses were collected from the community. Each Genesis Address was attributed 32,000 coins, as there were 4268 Genesis Addresses, the Total Maximum Supply was set to 136,576,000 MNE. Although the Total Max Supply is set to 136,576,000 MNE, this supply will only be reached in about 47 years. This is because of the Self Mining principle of minereum that only allows each Genesis Address to mine 0.00032 MNE per ethereum block. “

Buying and Selling Minereum

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minereum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Minereum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Minereum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Minereum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Minereum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.