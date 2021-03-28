Minereum Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.80 Million (MNE)

Minereum (CURRENCY:MNE) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 28th. Over the last week, Minereum has traded 1% lower against the dollar. Minereum has a market capitalization of $2.80 million and $24,785.00 worth of Minereum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Minereum coin can currently be bought for $0.24 or 0.00000428 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.33 or 0.00022153 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.83 or 0.00048183 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $340.33 or 0.00611251 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001800 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.06 or 0.00064767 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001801 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000929 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.45 or 0.00024157 BTC.

About Minereum

MNE is a coin. Minereum’s total supply is 11,760,557 coins. The official website for Minereum is www.minereum.com . Minereum’s official Twitter account is @minereumtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Minereum is the first ever self mining Smart Contract Token. Coins are generated on the fly with a mathematical formula. The MNE token is an Ethereum-based token. The Genesis Addresses Collection occurred between April 14 5 PM UTC and April 15 5 PM UTC, 4268 addresses were collected from the community. Each Genesis Address was attributed 32,000 coins, as there were 4268 Genesis Addresses, the Total Maximum Supply was set to 136,576,000 MNE. Although the Total Max Supply is set to 136,576,000 MNE, this supply will only be reached in about 47 years. This is because of the Self Mining principle of minereum that only allows each Genesis Address to mine 0.00032 MNE per ethereum block. “

Minereum Coin Trading

