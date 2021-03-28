Mining Core Coin Tops One Day Trading Volume of $18,462.00 (MCC)

Mining Core Coin (CURRENCY:MCC) traded 7.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 28th. One Mining Core Coin token can currently be bought for $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Mining Core Coin has traded 37.7% lower against the US dollar. Mining Core Coin has a total market capitalization of $63,845.98 and approximately $18,462.00 worth of Mining Core Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001800 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.25 or 0.00057918 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000980 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00006239 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.52 or 0.00227229 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $489.40 or 0.00878975 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.10 or 0.00050477 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.29 or 0.00077759 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.89 or 0.00028539 BTC.

Mining Core Coin Profile

Mining Core Coin’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 34,458,624 tokens. Mining Core Coin’s official Twitter account is @RudyRong3 . Mining Core Coin’s official website is miningcore.io

