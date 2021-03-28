Minter Network Price Reaches $0.0134 on Exchanges (BIP)

Minter Network (CURRENCY:BIP) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. Over the last seven days, Minter Network has traded up 2.8% against the US dollar. One Minter Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.0134 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Minter Network has a total market capitalization of $49.24 million and $945,269.00 worth of Minter Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001801 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.03 or 0.00057640 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000990 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00006644 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000715 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.08 or 0.00228699 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.49 or 0.00033278 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $509.88 or 0.00917588 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.20 or 0.00050752 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00007607 BTC.

Minter Network Profile

BIP uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2018. Minter Network’s total supply is 3,884,000,231 coins and its circulating supply is 3,678,790,664 coins. Minter Network’s official Twitter account is @MinterTeam . Minter Network’s official website is www.minter.network . Minter Network’s official message board is medium.com/@MinterTeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Minter is a blockchain network based on the Tendermint engine. It uses a DPoS (Delegated Proof of Stake) consensus mechanism that allows for conducting near instant (up to 5sec.) cryptocurrency transactions and creating project coins with algorithmic price discovery. The BIP is a cryptocurrency created and developed to work within the Minter blockchain. It will serve the users as a medium of value exchange and the reserve currency for all of the other coins issued in the network, providing for instant and absolute liquidity. The BIP tokens will be mineable and can be exchanged for other coins issued in the Minter network and major cryptocurrencies. “

Buying and Selling Minter Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minter Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Minter Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Minter Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

