Miragen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGEN) versus Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN) Head-To-Head Contrast

Miragen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGEN) and Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Miragen Therapeutics and Exagen’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Miragen Therapeutics $4.46 million 15.85 -$41.87 million ($20.09) -0.90 Exagen $40.39 million 5.52 -$12.04 million ($8.46) -2.08

Exagen has higher revenue and earnings than Miragen Therapeutics. Exagen is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Miragen Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Miragen Therapeutics and Exagen, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Miragen Therapeutics 0 1 5 0 2.83 Exagen 0 0 5 0 3.00

Miragen Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $16.33, suggesting a potential downside of 9.71%. Exagen has a consensus target price of $24.25, suggesting a potential upside of 37.86%. Given Exagen’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Exagen is more favorable than Miragen Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Miragen Therapeutics and Exagen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Miragen Therapeutics -1,393.50% -141.66% -88.74% Exagen -39.49% -29.10% -17.88%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

29.2% of Exagen shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of Miragen Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 48.9% of Exagen shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Exagen beats Miragen Therapeutics on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Miragen Therapeutics Company Profile

Miragen Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing proprietary RNA-targeted therapies with a specific focus on microRNAs and their role in diseases where there is a high-unmet medical need. Its four lead product candidates include cobomarsen, an inhibitor of miR-155 for treating various blood cancers, such as cutaneous T-cell lymphoma, adult T-cell lymphoma/leukemia, diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; Remlarsen, a replacement for miR-29, a microRNA that is found at abnormally low levels in various pathological fibrotic conditions, including cutaneous and ocular fibrosis, which is in Phase II clinical trial; MRG-229, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and MRG- 110, an inhibitor of miR-92, a microRNA expressed in endothelial cells, which has completed two Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of heart failure, wound healing, and other ischemic disease in the United States and Japan. Miragen Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

Exagen Company Profile

Exagen Inc. develops and commercializes various testing products based on its Cell-Bound Complement Activation Products technology under the AVISE brand in the United States. It enable rheumatologists to enhance care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of complex autoimmune and autoimmune related diseases, including systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA). Its lead testing product is AVISE CTD that enables differential diagnosis for patients presenting with symptoms indicative of various connective tissue diseases (CTDs) and other related diseases with overlapping symptoms. The company's products also comprise AVISE Lupus that measures activation of the complement system by quantifying the level of B-cell C4d and erythrocyte bound C4d in the patient's blood; and AVISE APS, which consists of a panel of eight autoantibody tests that aids in the diagnosis and management of APS. In addition, it provides AVISE SLE Prognostic, a ten-biomarker panel of autoantibodies for assessing the potential for complications affecting the kidney, brain, and cardiovascular system; AVISE Anti-CarP test, which identifies RA patients with severe disease requiring aggressive therapy, such as anti-TNF biologics; and AVISE PC4d that measures platelet- bound C4d. Further, the company offers AVISE SLE Monitor, a six-biomarker blood test; AVISE MTX, a patented and validated blood test that measures levels of MTXPG; and AVISE HCQ, a blood test designed to help rheumatologists objectively monitor levels of hydroxychloroquine. The company was formerly known as Exagen Diagnostics, Inc. and changed its name to Exagen Inc. in January 2019. Exagen Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Vista, California.

