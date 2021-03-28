Mirror Protocol (MIR) Reaches Market Cap of $373.41 Million

Mirror Protocol (CURRENCY:MIR) traded 8.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. In the last week, Mirror Protocol has traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar. One Mirror Protocol token can now be bought for $7.58 or 0.00013715 BTC on major exchanges. Mirror Protocol has a market cap of $373.41 million and approximately $13.40 million worth of Mirror Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001811 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.62 or 0.00057199 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000989 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00006708 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $122.06 or 0.00220793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $492.36 or 0.00890650 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.12 or 0.00050867 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.14 or 0.00078041 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.82 or 0.00028625 BTC.

About Mirror Protocol

Mirror Protocol’s total supply is 370,575,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 49,249,876 tokens. Mirror Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mircoin01 . Mirror Protocol’s official website is eth.mirror.finance . Mirror Protocol’s official message board is mirror-protocol.medium.com

