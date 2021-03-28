Mirrored Apple Trading 1.6% Higher Over Last Week (mAAPL)

Mirrored Apple (CURRENCY:mAAPL) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 28th. In the last week, Mirrored Apple has traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Mirrored Apple has a total market capitalization of $26.85 million and $77,318.00 worth of Mirrored Apple was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mirrored Apple token can now be bought for about $124.79 or 0.00222888 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001787 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.30 or 0.00057693 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000985 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00006642 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $125.61 or 0.00224361 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $512.44 or 0.00915282 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.70 or 0.00051257 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.76 or 0.00079939 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.24 or 0.00029012 BTC.

Mirrored Apple Token Profile

Mirrored Apple’s total supply is 215,201 tokens. The official message board for Mirrored Apple is medium.com/@mirror-protocol . The official website for Mirrored Apple is mirror.finance

Mirrored Apple Token Trading

