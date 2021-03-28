Mirrored iShares Gold Trust Price Tops $17.14 (mIAU)

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust (CURRENCY:mIAU) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 28th. One Mirrored iShares Gold Trust token can currently be purchased for approximately $17.14 or 0.00031060 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Mirrored iShares Gold Trust has traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Mirrored iShares Gold Trust has a total market cap of $24.93 million and approximately $19,666.00 worth of Mirrored iShares Gold Trust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Mirrored iShares Gold Trust alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001813 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.69 or 0.00057422 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000992 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00006674 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $122.50 or 0.00221982 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $485.75 or 0.00880243 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.96 or 0.00050672 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.00 or 0.00077930 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.54 or 0.00028154 BTC.

About Mirrored iShares Gold Trust

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s total supply is 1,454,392 tokens. Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s official website is mirror.finance . The official message board for Mirrored iShares Gold Trust is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored iShares Gold Trust

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored iShares Gold Trust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored iShares Gold Trust should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirrored iShares Gold Trust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mirrored iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirrored iShares Gold Trust and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.