Mirrored iShares Silver Trust 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $100,262.00 (mSLV)

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust (CURRENCY:mSLV) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 28th. One Mirrored iShares Silver Trust token can now be bought for approximately $23.46 or 0.00041781 BTC on major exchanges. Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has a market cap of $27.24 million and $100,262.00 worth of Mirrored iShares Silver Trust was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has traded 6.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Mirrored iShares Silver Trust alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001784 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.66 or 0.00058148 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000984 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00006103 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $129.37 or 0.00230357 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $481.36 or 0.00857126 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.73 or 0.00051157 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.99 or 0.00076545 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.43 or 0.00029264 BTC.

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Token Profile

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s total supply is 1,160,769 tokens. Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official website is mirror.finance . Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored iShares Silver Trust

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored iShares Silver Trust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored iShares Silver Trust should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mirrored iShares Silver Trust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirrored iShares Silver Trust and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.