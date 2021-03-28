Mirrored Netflix (mNFLX) Price Down 1.6% Over Last Week

Mirrored Netflix (CURRENCY:mNFLX) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. Mirrored Netflix has a market cap of $29.33 million and $72,072.00 worth of Mirrored Netflix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mirrored Netflix token can currently be bought for approximately $521.63 or 0.00934998 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Mirrored Netflix has traded down 1.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001796 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.14 or 0.00057610 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000985 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00006617 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.89 or 0.00222074 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $484.56 or 0.00868553 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.28 or 0.00050699 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.54 or 0.00078049 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.80 or 0.00028328 BTC.

Mirrored Netflix Profile

Mirrored Netflix’s total supply is 56,221 tokens. Mirrored Netflix’s official message board is medium.com/@mirror-protocol . The official website for Mirrored Netflix is mirror.finance

Buying and Selling Mirrored Netflix

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Netflix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored Netflix should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirrored Netflix using one of the exchanges listed above.

