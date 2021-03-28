Mirrored United States Oil Fund (mUSO) Price Reaches $41.89 on Major Exchanges

Mirrored United States Oil Fund (CURRENCY:mUSO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. One Mirrored United States Oil Fund token can currently be purchased for approximately $41.89 or 0.00075433 BTC on major exchanges. Mirrored United States Oil Fund has a market capitalization of $23.21 million and approximately $220,382.00 worth of Mirrored United States Oil Fund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Mirrored United States Oil Fund has traded down 1.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001801 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.98 or 0.00057588 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000996 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00007079 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.51 or 0.00225989 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $513.84 or 0.00925216 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.48 or 0.00051290 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44.10 or 0.00079399 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.26 or 0.00029275 BTC.

Mirrored United States Oil Fund Profile

Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s total supply is 553,942 tokens. The official message board for Mirrored United States Oil Fund is medium.com/mirror-protocol . The official website for Mirrored United States Oil Fund is mirror.finance

Buying and Selling Mirrored United States Oil Fund

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored United States Oil Fund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored United States Oil Fund should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirrored United States Oil Fund using one of the exchanges listed above.

