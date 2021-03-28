Mithril Reaches Market Capitalization of $66.86 Million (MITH)

Mithril (CURRENCY:MITH) traded 46% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 28th. Over the last week, Mithril has traded 29.6% higher against the US dollar. One Mithril coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0669 or 0.00000120 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Mithril has a total market capitalization of $66.86 million and $210.75 million worth of Mithril was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00011264 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $274.84 or 0.00494595 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 36.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002143 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000022 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Mithril Coin Profile

Mithril (CRYPTO:MITH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on January 8th, 2018. Mithril’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Mithril’s official Twitter account is @MithrilToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Mithril’s official website is mith.io . The Reddit community for Mithril is /r/MithrilToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Mithril is medium.com/mithriltoken

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mithril Network is a decentralized social media platform. It allows users to mine Mithril tokens through something they named “Social Mining” that consists of each user's posting and interactions in the Mithril ecosystem. These actions will generate MITH tokens for the user to spend in Mithril Network applications such as dating services, premium content channels, and live-stream applications. The Mithril Token (MITH) is an ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum network. “

Mithril Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mithril directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mithril should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mithril using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

