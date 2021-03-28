Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Bought by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 15.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,795,084 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 761,697 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.46% of Moderna worth $605,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new position in Moderna during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moderna during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Moderna by 81.1% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in Moderna by 733.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Moderna alerts:

Shares of MRNA opened at $133.28 on Friday. Moderna, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.95 and a twelve month high of $189.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.27, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $154.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.12.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $570.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.41 million. Moderna had a negative net margin of 242.73% and a negative return on equity of 28.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3948.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.37) EPS. Analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Lori M. Henderson sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.88, for a total value of $837,408.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 7,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $951,726.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.07, for a total value of $685,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 1,614,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $221,312,810.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,976,310 shares of company stock valued at $613,099,982. 29.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MRNA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Moderna from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Moderna from $129.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Moderna from $215.00 to $201.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Chardan Capital upped their price target on Moderna from $107.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.56.

Moderna Profile

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Read More: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.