MonaCoin Market Capitalization Tops $133.48 Million (MONA)

MonaCoin (CURRENCY:MONA) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. Over the last seven days, MonaCoin has traded 8.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. MonaCoin has a total market cap of $133.48 million and approximately $5.58 million worth of MonaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MonaCoin coin can now be bought for about $2.03 or 0.00003650 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,640.49 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,684.49 or 0.03027461 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $183.75 or 0.00330242 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $498.88 or 0.00896620 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $228.39 or 0.00410481 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $198.90 or 0.00357465 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00003869 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $137.25 or 0.00246680 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.87 or 0.00021337 BTC.

MonaCoin Profile

MonaCoin (MONA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 1st, 2014. MonaCoin’s total supply is 65,729,675 coins. MonaCoin’s official Twitter account is @_monappy_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MonaCoin is /r/monacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for MonaCoin is monacoin.org

MonaCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonaCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MonaCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MonaCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

