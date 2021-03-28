Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Acquired by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 273,169 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,875 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $15,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 73.3% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 496.0% in the fourth quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. 75.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Mondelez International news, Director Peter W. May sold 1,009,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total transaction of $56,199,543.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 26,628 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.43, for a total value of $1,449,362.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,659,806.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,258,915 shares of company stock valued at $125,594,725. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MDLZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Mondelez International from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Mondelez International from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Mondelez International from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mondelez International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.33.

Shares of MDLZ stock opened at $59.44 on Friday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.12 and a 12-month high of $60.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67. The business had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.15 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 11.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 51.01%.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

