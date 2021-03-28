Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Purchased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,970,004 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,234,383 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.85% of Mondelez International worth $699,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in Mondelez International by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,984,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,051,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123,110 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Mondelez International by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,170,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,504,000 after acquiring an additional 788,873 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Mondelez International by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,419,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,081,000 after acquiring an additional 624,707 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA increased its stake in Mondelez International by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 11,241,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,295,000 after acquiring an additional 203,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Mondelez International by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,367,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,235,000 after acquiring an additional 706,145 shares during the last quarter. 75.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Mondelez International from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Mondelez International from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Mondelez International from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.33.

NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $59.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $83.94 billion, a PE ratio of 27.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.75. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.12 and a 12-month high of $60.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67. The firm had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.15 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 11.99%. Mondelez International’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.01%.

Mondelez International announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, December 2nd that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Mondelez International news, Director Peter W. May sold 1,009,875 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total transaction of $56,199,543.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 26,628 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.43, for a total value of $1,449,362.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,659,806.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,258,915 shares of company stock valued at $125,594,725. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Read More: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.