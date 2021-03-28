MonetaryUnit Price Reaches $0.0101 (MUE)

MonetaryUnit (CURRENCY:MUE) traded 8.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 28th. One MonetaryUnit coin can currently be purchased for $0.0101 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges. MonetaryUnit has a market capitalization of $2.19 million and approximately $19,152.00 worth of MonetaryUnit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, MonetaryUnit has traded 9.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00003327 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00007331 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00005442 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $115.40 or 0.00206248 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 45% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About MonetaryUnit

MonetaryUnit (CRYPTO:MUE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 26th, 2014. MonetaryUnit’s total supply is 217,830,069 coins. MonetaryUnit’s official Twitter account is @MonetaryUnit and its Facebook page is accessible here . MonetaryUnit’s official website is www.monetaryunit.org

MonetaryUnit Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonetaryUnit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MonetaryUnit should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MonetaryUnit using one of the exchanges listed above.

