Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Shares Sold by Engineers Gate Manager LP

Engineers Gate Manager LP lessened its holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 54.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,661 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $1,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MNST. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Monster Beverage by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Monster Beverage by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 475,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,881,000 after purchasing an additional 120,701 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Monster Beverage by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its position in Monster Beverage by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 76,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barings LLC boosted its position in Monster Beverage by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 16,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 3,291 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MNST shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Monster Beverage from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Monster Beverage from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Citigroup increased their target price on Monster Beverage from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on Monster Beverage from $89.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on Monster Beverage from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.00.

Shares of MNST opened at $91.65 on Friday. Monster Beverage Co. has a 52-week low of $52.39 and a 52-week high of $95.11. The company has a market capitalization of $48.40 billion, a PE ratio of 41.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.99.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.03. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 28.24% and a net margin of 26.99%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy teas and shakes, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, drug stores, foodservice customers, value stores, e-commerce retailers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

