Mooncoin Achieves Market Capitalization of $6.77 Million (MOON)

Mooncoin (CURRENCY:MOON) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 28th. One Mooncoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Mooncoin has a market cap of $6.77 million and approximately $140.00 worth of Mooncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Mooncoin has traded 2.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $191.41 or 0.00345251 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000096 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003841 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001236 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000683 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00004096 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000198 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002376 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000591 BTC.

About Mooncoin

Mooncoin (MOON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 30th, 2013. Mooncoin’s total supply is 227,490,931,370 coins. The official website for Mooncoin is mooncoin.com . The Reddit community for Mooncoin is /r/MoonCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Mooncoin’s official Twitter account is @mooncoinitalia and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Mooncoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mooncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mooncoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mooncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

