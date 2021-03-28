More Coin Price Tops $0.0885 on Major Exchanges (MORE)

More Coin (CURRENCY:MORE) traded 13.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 28th. More Coin has a total market capitalization of $176,924.80 and approximately $6,342.00 worth of More Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, More Coin has traded up 13.8% against the US dollar. One More Coin token can now be bought for $0.0885 or 0.00000157 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.58 or 0.00022328 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.92 or 0.00047775 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $343.69 or 0.00609981 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001778 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.65 or 0.00065045 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000967 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001780 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.51 or 0.00023979 BTC.

More Coin Profile

More Coin is a token. It launched on June 26th, 2019. More Coin’s total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 tokens. The official website for More Coin is www.mre.live . More Coin’s official Twitter account is @getmorecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “MORE is an innovation in nightlife, live entertainment, and membership. A membership to MORE will give users preferred access to nightclubs in Los Angeles, New York, Las Vegas, and Orange County. MORE members have access to reciprocal clubs around the country in addition to MORE home clubs. MORE members may also spend cryptocurrency on various club services. “

Buying and Selling More Coin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as More Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire More Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy More Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

