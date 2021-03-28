Morgan Stanley Acquires 1,014,136 Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 40.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,505,543 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,014,136 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.32% of Match Group worth $530,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Match Group during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Match Group during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Match Group during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Match Group during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. 94.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ MTCH opened at $138.27 on Friday. Match Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.56 and a 12-month high of $174.68. The company has a market capitalization of $37.19 billion, a PE ratio of -209.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $155.42 and its 200-day moving average is $137.68.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48. Match Group had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The company had revenue of $651.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.44 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Joseph Levin sold 144,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.41, for a total value of $22,610,160.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 180,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,181,015.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Glenn Schiffman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.10, for a total transaction of $4,202,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,866,353.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 219,557 shares of company stock valued at $34,158,410 over the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Match Group from $157.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Match Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Match Group from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Match Group from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Match Group from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Match Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.33.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

