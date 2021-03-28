Morgan Stanley Acquires 138,438 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,925,210 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 138,438 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.48% of Lululemon Athletica worth $670,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LULU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 6.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,706 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $11,914,000 after purchasing an additional 4,589 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 79.6% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 713 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the third quarter valued at $209,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 607 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 138.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 224 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LULU shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $340.00 to $385.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $380.00 to $400.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $228.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $386.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $387.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU opened at $314.00 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $318.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $336.24. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12-month low of $177.77 and a 12-month high of $399.90. The company has a market capitalization of $40.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.71, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.22.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

